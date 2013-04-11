FRANKFURT, April 11 The European Central Bank
alone cannot revive lending to small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs), which make up the vast bulk of the euro zone
economy, ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said on Thursday, calling
for more support from banks and governments.
The ECB is particularly concerned about weakening lending to
SMEs, which Coeure said made up about 98 percent of all euro
zone companies and employed around three-quarters of the bloc's
employees. It is studying ways to improve the situation.
But the central bank does not want to act alone. Coeure
called for more support from governments and supranational
institutions like the European Investment Bank, as well as
deeper access to capital markets for companies.
"The ECB does not have a magic wand," said the Frenchman, a
member of the ECB's six-man Executive Board member, the group
that forms the nucleus of the policymaking Governing Council.
"The ECB has taken and will continue to take appropriate
measures to ensure that bank funding is not a source of
financial fragmentation or an impediment to bank lending,"
he added in remarks prepared for a conference ahead of a
European finance officials' meeting in Dublin.
But it could not compensate for a shortage or misallocation
of equity, and neither could it alter the credit risks of
individual borrowers, which had to be addressed by other
stakeholders and governments, Coeure said.
He suggested giving smaller and medium-sized businesses
better access to capital markets and a wider use of ratings for
such firms. He also called for market innovations such as
asset-backed securities where the underlying assets are loans to
SMEs.
"The ECB will provide ample liquidity as long as needed, but
market participants have to continue their efforts to facilitate
the transition to a less central bank-reliant, more market-based
financial system," Coeure said.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)