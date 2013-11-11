Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
BERLIN Nov 11 European Central Bank board member Benoit Coeure has rejected criticism that the bank's decision to cut interest rates last week is hurting savers.
In a guest commentary for German newspaper Handelsblatt published on Monday he said low interest rates for savers were a result of the recent deep recession and a fragmented financial market in the euro zone.
"Higher interest rates would have exacerbated the recession, delayed a recovery and contributed to deflationary risks. Higher rates would therefore have hurt savers," he said.
The ECB cut its main rate to a new record low of 0.25 percent last week, taking financial markets by surprise. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; editing by Patrick Graham)
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.