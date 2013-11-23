PARIS Nov 23 Low inflation means the European
Central Bank plans to keep interest rates at current low levels
or may even cut them further, ECB Executive Board member Benoit
Coeure said on Saturday.
With euro zone inflation running at 0.7 percent, well below
its target of just under 2 percent, a raft of ECB speakers have
said this week that the bank is open to taking fresh measures
after a surprise rate cut to a record low of 0.25 percent
earlier this month.
"We have said that in the view of the subdued outlook for
inflation we expect interest rates to remain at current or lower
levels for an extended period of time," Coeure told a conference
in Paris.
ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday poured cold water on
the idea the bank was actively considering moving deposit rates
into negative territory, but on Friday stressed the need to keep
interest rates low.
The ECB's chief economist Peter Praet said on Friday the
euro zone faced deflationary pressures
Coeure said the measures the ECB was taking were in line
with its inflation mandate and that this mandate did not stop it
from acting to support the economy in times of crisis.