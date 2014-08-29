ATHENS Aug 30 The European Central Bank (ECB) is ready to adjust its monetary policy further if needed and boost bank liquidity, ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said in a newspaper report on Saturday.

In an article published in Greek daily Ta Nea, Coeure said that ECB's measures so far, have contributed to stability in the euro zone while its recent decisions have ensured a particularly accommodative direction in monetary policy in the single-currency bloc.

"The ECB will provide additional liquidity to banks on the condition that they increase credit directed to the real economy, and it is ready to further adjust the direction of its monetary policy, if needed," Coeure said, in a quote translated by Reuters. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos; editing by G Crosse)