BRIEF-Aves one sees asset volume increase to over 1 bln euros by 2020
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year
ATHENS Aug 30 The European Central Bank (ECB) is ready to adjust its monetary policy further if needed and boost bank liquidity, ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said in a newspaper report on Saturday.
In an article published in Greek daily Ta Nea, Coeure said that ECB's measures so far, have contributed to stability in the euro zone while its recent decisions have ensured a particularly accommodative direction in monetary policy in the single-currency bloc.
"The ECB will provide additional liquidity to banks on the condition that they increase credit directed to the real economy, and it is ready to further adjust the direction of its monetary policy, if needed," Coeure said, in a quote translated by Reuters. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos; editing by G Crosse)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: