FRANKFURT, March 26 A timely exit from the
European Central Bank's emergency measures is essential to avoid
speculative asset bubbles and to keep banks and governments from
becoming too dependent on the ECB's cheap money, Executive Board
member Benoit Coeure said.
Coeure said the ECB had the tools at hand to withdraw the
excess liquidity it had pumped into the euro zone's banking
system to avert a credit crunch and was ready to act should
risks to price stability emerge.
"We can withdraw the ample liquidity created as a side
effect of the long-term operation whenever the Governing Council
deems liquidity conditions are excessive in view of the outlook
for price stability," Coeure said in a speech prepared for
Barclays' European Conference to be held in Tokyo on Monday.
"All the tools necessary for large-scale liquidity
withdrawal are already in place or will be readily available
when needed," he added.
Since the financial crisis, there has been much debate about
whether central banks should have preemptively tightened
monetary policy beforehand to slow asset price growth.
Coeure said the ECB's monetary policy strategy "ensures a
more symmetric policy with respect to financial misalignments
and some 'leaning against the wind' if monetary trends signal
inflationary pressures over and beyond what standard
conjunctural analysis and macroeconomic projects imply."
Speaking in more general terms about the ECB's monetary
policy transmission, he said: "If the volume of money and credit
that is created by financial intermediaries exceeds a trend that
is consistent with price stability in the long run, the central
bank is also expected to increase its policy rate, because
excess money and credit creation can herald risks to price
stability."
The ECB has been praised by politicians and economists for
taking the heat out of the euro zone's debt crisis - at least
for now - after injecting over one trillion euros in ultra-cheap
3-year loans into the financial system.
"At present, we are seeing some encouraging, albeit early,
signs of normalization across financial market segments," Coeure
said, but added that "a timely exit from non-standard measures a
and return to a less accommodative policy stance - once the
economic conditions are ripe - are essential".
"First, because monetary policy accommodation for prolonged
periods of time might fuel excessive risk-taking, leverage and
asset price bubbles," Coeure said. "Second, it might discourage
banks, companies and governments from strengthening their
balance sheets and therefore create a dependence on low rates."
The ECB's loose monetary policy has raised concern about the
impact on inflation - particularly in Germany - where
policymakers are leading the push to prepare an exit less than a
month after the ECB completed its second of two funding
operations - or LTROs.
Earlier this month, Coeure had said it was still too early
to decide on an exit strategy.
In his speech in Tokyo, he mapped out what an exit could
look like and referred to the fact that the interest rate for
the ECB's three-year loans will be set depending on the average
policy rate in place for the time of the operation.