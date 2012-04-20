(Adds comments on political will, Germany)
By Jonathan Spicer
PRINCETON, N.J., April 20 Europe should agree on
a common method for handling crippled banks and create a new
body to manage such problems, European Central Bank Executive
Board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.
Though Coeure said he believes in the need for a so-called
"resolution authority," he acknowledged it would be difficult to
establish because there is little political will to do so.
"It is vital to break the feedback loop between bank and
sovereign credit which lies at the very heart of the current
crisis," Coeure said in a speech at Princeton University.
"I therefore believe that the 'Financial Compact' should
include a harmonised regime for bank resolution and, further
ahead, a single European agency responsible for deposit
insurance and for winding down failed banks."
Coeure joined the ECB's influential six-member Executive
Board, part of its larger 23-man policymaking Governing Council,
at the start of the year.
Earlier this month he ruffled the feathers of other top
policymakers at the bank with a string of comments that sparked
speculation the bank could dust off its bond purchase program to
calm the recent flare up of the euro zone debt crisis.
On Friday, Coeure declined to comment on the bond-buying
Securities Market Programme (SMP).
The ECB has pumped over 1 trillion euros into the financial
system with twin 3-year funding operations, known as LTROs, to
stave off a credit crunch that late last year risked
exacerbating the euro zone crisis and jeopardizing the currency.
The ECB needs to monitor closely the flow of funds into
Germany, Europe's biggest economy, for the emergence of
dangerous asset bubbles, said Coeure, who is the ECB board
member in charge of market operations.
A "worst case scenario is that liquidity that is going to
Germany translates into higher asset bubbles," he said.
