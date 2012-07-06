AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 6 The European
Central Bank's 0.25 percent interest rate cut this week was
intended to prevent deflationary risks in the euro zone, ECB
executive board member Benoit Coeure said on Friday.
"We have a strategy at the ECB which is to continue to
ensure price stability in both directions, and at the moment
that means to avoid deflation," Coeure told a conference in the
southern French city of Aix-en-Provence.
Coeure added that if the ECB were to gain new powers in the
wake of last week's euro zone summit, it would have to become
more transparent and more democratically accountable. He also
said a Europe-wide deposit guarantee scheme and a resolution
mechanism for failed banks needed to be discussed soon.