FRANKFURT Aug 6 The European Central Bank
should consider ways to ensure that the cash it lays out in its
liquidity operations reaches smaller firms and consumers,
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure was quoted as saying on
Monday.
Coeure told Slovakian newspaper Hospodarske Noviny in an
interview that the ECB would not allow sovereign bond yields to
rise due to investors betting against the euro.
"Whether our funding operations should be better targeted to
the financing of the real economy, and particularly of SMEs,
even though the implementation would obviously be difficult,
would deserve further thoughts," Coeure said, according to a
transcript provided by the ECB.
"Any means to channel ECB liquidity where it is most needed,
namely to households and enterprises, is worth considering," he
added, but did not give any details.
The ECB started to provide banks with unlimited liquidity in
2008, following the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers,
to ensure that loans remained available to firms and consumers.
It pushed out more than 1 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) of
three-year loans to banks in unprecedented funding operations in
December and February, a move that ECB President Mario Draghi
said helped avoid a major credit crunch.
Coeure said it was still too early to draw final conclusions
about the success of those long-term refinancing operations.
"The full impact of the two LTROs will be seen only when the
economy recovers," he said.
Coeure also ruled out the ECB loosening its grip on
inflation to stimulate growth, saying that it would just create
more uncertainty and thus be counterproductive. The ECB targets
inflation of just below 2 percent, but prices have risen faster
than that for the past 1-1/2 years.
The Frenchman, who joined the ECB this year, also said there
was no need for world central banks to act jointly to prevent
the sovereign debt crisis from escalating.
He repeated Draghi's pledge that the ECB would not tolerate
a sharp rise in government bond yields stemming from investor
bets against the euro's survival.
"The Governing Council has made it clear that it will not
accept higher sovereign bond yields due to fears of the
reversibility of the euro. The euro is irreversible."
On Thursday, Draghi indicated the ECB might again start
buying government bonds to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian
borrowing costs but tied its intervention to countries accepting
conditions set by euro zone bailout funds.
Coeure said in the interview that the central bank was not
considering extra steps to stop deposit flight from banks in
Greece or Spain, adding that "deposits in Greek and Spanish
banks are currently stable". Deposits in both countries saw
further falls in June.
Coeure also told the Slovakian newspaper that he was in
favour of the ECB acting as supervisor for euro zone banks.
"Centralised banking supervision with a euro area focus is
absolutely necessary if we want to break the negative feedback
loop between bank credit and sovereign credit," he said.
"I would personally favour a system centred around the ECB,
covering all euro area banks, with centralised decision-making
but decentralised implementation."
Coeure said that while he had no objections in principle to
a financial transactions tax, care should be taken in
implementing such a tax, especially as market liquidity is
already a concern.