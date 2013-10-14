PARIS Oct 14 The benefits of new international
financial regulations risk being squandered to the detriment of
growth if governments fail to better coordinate across borders,
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.
Speaking at a conference at the Bank of France, Coeure said
governments were losing the enthusiasm for cooperating on
regulation that came in the wake of the 2007-2008 financial
crisis.
Spurred into action by losses that cost taxpayers dearly,
regulators set about coordinating global financial rules after
the crisis, tightening regulations for bank capital, derivatives
and non-bank lenders.
However, divergences have emerged between some countries,
with the United States and Europe in particular at odds over how
to avoid future bank bailouts.
"I fear that this momentum is being lost," Coeure said. "I
don't think this is good for global growth."
Without singling out any country in particular, Coeure
warned there was "substantial risk" that financial systems would
become more fragmented across borders if governments did not
implement the new rules evenly and in ways that created a level
playing field.
"There has to be the political impetus at least to preserve
the instruments of international global cooperation," he said.
In that vein, he said the Group of 20 economic powers had to
take seriously their Financial Stability Board, which is
supposed to coordinate regulation among nations.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)