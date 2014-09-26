* Banks in stronger position to lend after health checks
* Health checks to conclude in late October
* Reuters poll sees demand for Dec TLTRO at 175 bln euros
By Marja Novak
PORTOROZ, Slovenia, Sept 26 The European Central
Bank expects to see stronger demand for its new long-term loans
once it has completed an unprecedented round of health checks on
lenders, after which they should also be in a stronger position
to lend, a top policymaker said on Friday.
The ECB is assessing the books of the euro zone's 131
largest banks to try to weed out soured loans and check how the
banks would fare under certain shock scenarios, before the
central bank takes over as the bloc's banking supervisor in
November.
The results are due at the end of October and, uncertain of
the outcome, banks have been reluctant to make use of the ECB's
new flagship policy tool - the four-year loans or "TLTROs",
which drew lackluster demand when first offered last week.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure expects demand to
pick up in the next round.
"We expect a stronger take up from banks in the December
operation and in the six subsequent instalments until June
2016," he said in a speech at a seminar with the International
Monetary Fund and Slovenia's central bank.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 21 traders polled
on Monday showed the December tranche is expected to total 175
billion euros compared with the 82.6 billion euros banks took
last week.
Banks can potentially take up to 400 billion euros in
September and December combined.
Coeure said the ECB's comprehensive assessment of the euro
zone top lenders already showed signs that it had affected the
speed and quality of their deleveraging, even though the checks
had not finished yet.
"This acceleration of the process suggests that, once the
final results are known and residual uncertainty is removed,
banks will be in a stronger position to resume new lending,"
Coeure said.
