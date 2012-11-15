PARIS Nov 15 Banks may begin paying back
long-term liquidity from the European Central Bank in large
amounts starting in February, ECB executive board member Benoit
Coeure said on Thursday in a newspaper interview.
"I do not rule out that we may see strong repayments
starting in February 2013," he told French business newspaper
Les Echos.
"That would be good because it would be a sign of the
normalization of bank financing conditions and decreased
dependence on the ECB," he said, noting that such a move would
help the ECB reduce the size of its balance sheet.