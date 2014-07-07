PARIS, July 7 The European Central Bank's
monetary policy is likely to remain accommodative for "quite a
long time", ECB executive board member Benoit Coeure said on
Monday.
In an interview recorded last weekend and broadcast by
French BFM Business TV on Monday, Coeure said what mattered in
the euro zone was that governments continue to reduce debt and
reform their economies to ensure lasting growth.
"Growth being very weak, it is clear that very accomodative
monetary conditions are going to be necessary for quite a long
time," he said.
Asked about France specifically, Coeure said that he was not
worried about the long-term fate of that economy as difficult
economic reforms were underway and what counted was implementing
what was announced.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Nicholas Vinocur)