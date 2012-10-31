* ECB's outright debt purchasing programme under criticism
* Coeure: not negotiating with governments on OMT
* German lawmakers fret about risks to taxpayer from OMT
* ECB policy crucial to stabilising financial markets
By Leika Kihara
OSAKA, Japan, Oct 31 The European Central Bank
must be mindful of the risks posed by assets held on its balance
sheet, a senior member of the central bank said on Wednesday, as
a plan to buy government debt could expose the central bank to
financial losses.
The ECB is not currently in negotiations with any European
government to trigger the central bank's debt purchases,
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said, as pressure mounts on
Spain to seek a bailout and stem a sovereign debt crisis that
has rumbled into its third year.
Coeure's comments come as the ECB has been forced to defend
its unconventional policy of buying an unlimited amount of debt
from struggling euro zone members.
The decision has played a crucial role in easing global
market tensions over Europe's debt crisis, but has raised
concerns that the ECB will end up printing money to finance
governments and ultimately taxpayers would bear any losses on
the debt.
"We have to care about the risk portfolio of our balance
sheet," Coeure said in a seminar held in Osaka, western Japan.
"We are at a time when the euro area capital markets are
very fragmented because of the crisis. This should not last
long," he said, adding that the ECB will do anything it can in
terms of financial infrastructure to unite the region's capital
markets.
All three major parties in Spain's parliament will invite
ECB chief Mario Draghi to discuss the conditions under which the
bond-buying programme, known as outright monetary transactions
(OMT), can be implemented, a spokeswoman for Spain's lower house
has said.
However, Coeure's comments on Wednesday seemed to dispel any
hope that Spain is taking a step to break out of its negative
cycle of fiscal spending cuts and economic recession.
"We are not going to negotiate with governments. We're not
in any negotiation in the euro area," he said, referring to the
OMT programme.
"OMTs are outright operations that is part of monetary
policy and based on conditionality. Why we need conditionality
... because it's needed for the (programme) to be effective," he
said.
The ECB head last week gave a robust defence of his
bond-buying plan in a two-hour closed-door meeting with
sceptical German lawmakers. The plan can only be put in place on
the condition that a country requests aid and enacts certain
policies.
Debt purchases would stop if a country did not "respect" the
conditionality of the OMT programme, Coeure warned.
The ECB, which has already agreed to accept a wider range of
collateral in lending operations and cut its benchmark interest
rate to a record low of 1 percent, is trying to balance the need
to stabilise financial markets with the risks that aggressive
central bank moves could instill a moral hazard by making some
governments more complacent about Europe's crisis.
The ECB will remain "very vigilant" to any signs of risks to
price stability, but right now the risks are balanced, Coeure
said, suggesting the central bank is comfortable with leaving
its benchmark rate at 1 percent for the time being.
Coeure also warned against expecting the ECB to loosen
collateral standards further, in a message that the central bank
thinks it is approaching the limits of its ability to prevent
Europe's debt crisis from worsening.
"Anything we can do is to keep the system running and wait
for national solutions," Coeure said.
"If we don't deliver what is necessary to support the euro
as a currency, then it will be a failure as an European project.
There is not so much that the ECB can do. ... These are
political decisions that must be taken in a democratic
framework."
Coeure was in Osaka to participate in the Sibos conference,
a gathering of the world's banking and financial leaders to
discuss interbank money settlement systems and financial
regulation.