OSAKA, Japan Oct 31 European Central Bank
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday there is
no shortage of collateral in the euro zone financial market and
the priority is to make better use of it to ensure smooth
financial transactions.
"Don't expect the ECB to be very forthcoming in further
extending its collateral moves. We've done a lot already,"
Coeure said in a seminar held in Osaka, western Japan.
Coeure is in Osaka to participate in the Sibos conference, a
gathering of the world's banking and financial leaders to
discuss interbank money settlement systems and financial
regulation.