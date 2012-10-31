OSAKA, Japan Oct 31 European Central Bank
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday that
risks to price stability in the euro area are balanced at
present.
"We remain very vigilant to any sign of risks to price
stability. If this materialises, we have to withdraw liquidity
from the system. We have the instruments to withdraw liquidity.
We won't do it in the current environment but if needed we will
do it," Coeure said in a seminar held in Osaka, western Japan.
Coeure is in Osaka to participate in the Sibos conference, a
gathering of the world's banking and financial leaders to
discuss interbank money settlement systems and financial
regulation.