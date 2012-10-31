OSAKA, Japan Oct 31 European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Wednesday that risks to price stability in the euro area are balanced at present.

"We remain very vigilant to any sign of risks to price stability. If this materialises, we have to withdraw liquidity from the system. We have the instruments to withdraw liquidity. We won't do it in the current environment but if needed we will do it," Coeure said in a seminar held in Osaka, western Japan.

Coeure is in Osaka to participate in the Sibos conference, a gathering of the world's banking and financial leaders to discuss interbank money settlement systems and financial regulation.