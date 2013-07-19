* ECB unexpectedly hikes haircuts for lower-rated sovereigns
By John Geddie
LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Spain's and Italy's funding costs
could take a turn for the worse in coming weeks unless agency
DBRS upholds its ratings on the countries following the European
Central Bank's shock move to ramp up collateral charges on the
riskiest sovereign debt.
The ECB raised haircuts on the lowest category of
investment-grade sovereign bonds between 0.5% and 2.5% across
the curve on Thursday, leaving Spain and Italy - the two
countries with the largest share of the central bank's
open-market operations - teetering on the edge of harsher
treatment.
All three major agencies - Moody's, Standard & Poor's and
Fitch - have Triple B ratings on the issuers, which would put
their deals into the lower category of bonds rated BBB+ to BBB-.
Because of the ECB's 'first-best' rule, however, a Single A
rating from less influential Canadian agency DBRS is the only
thing saving Italy and Spain from slipping into the lower
ratings category.
The first-best rule means the ECB takes the best rating from
one of its four external credit assessment institutions (ECAIs)
for the collateral it accepts.
This was seen as credit positive by the market with 10-year
yields in both countries trading some 8bp tighter during
Thursday's session, with Italy tightening a further 2bp on
Friday.
All eyes, though, are now on DBRS.
"People are going to care a lot more about DBRS now, not
only because a downgrade could take them down to the lower
haircut pool but also because the differential is now much
bigger," said Michael Michaelides, an interest rates strategist
at RBS.
The overriding fear is that domestic banks - the most loyal
supporters of their home bond markets - would shy away from
buying their own sovereign's debt if DBRS does bring its ratings
in line with its rivals. Italian banks, for instance, presently
hold government bonds equivalent to 110% of their capital and
reserves, compared with 72% in January last year, according to
ECB data.
Any change to those levels would have a knock-on effect on
sovereign borrowing costs.
"This is obviously not a positive move. For a lot of the
banks, the back-up option they had for funding at the ECB is now
more expensive," said Michaelides.
HEFTY HAIRCUTS
The consequences of a one-notch downgrade are now worse than
ever.
A simultaneous decision by ECB to reduce haircuts on debt
rated AAA to A- by 0.5% to 1% depending on the maturity has
cemented fears that domestic banks seeking cheap funding from
the ECB will switch to top-rated countries.
Under the new collateral eligibility rules for the ECB's
liquidity operations, banks posting 10-year bonds of both Spain
and Italy are charged 5%, but for lower-rated Portugal, that
charge soars to 13%.
That 8% difference stood at just 5% before Thursday's
changes.
That would pile even more pressure on both Spain and Italy,
which already face losing a swathe of investors if their ratings
fall into junk territory and subsequently drop out of sovereign
bond indices.
Although DBRS has a negative outlook on both Spain and
Italy, as well as on Ireland for that matter, a one-notch
downgrade would push all three countries into the same lower
pool as peripheral peer Portugal.
Some analysts remain hopeful that DBRS will stick to its
guns, because of the methodology it uses.
"DBRS have stated they have a look-through approach and
hence their ratings are less volatile. Peripheral countries have
profited from these ratings," added Commerzbank's rates
strategist Benjamin Schroeder.
MOVING GOALPOSTS
Other strategists are also pragmatic, and believe the fact
that Italy and Spain account for a disproportionately large
share of the ECB's open market operations could actually work in
their favour.
Italian and Spanish debt makes up more than 60% of the ECB's
operations in the eurozone, while their GDP makes up just 17%
and 11%, respectively, of the zone's total GDP, Commerzbank
research shows.
Germany, which has received just 1.5% of the ECB's
operations, has a GDP share of some 27.5%.
The ECB has already made a special exception late last year
to accept Greek bonds as collateral, despite their deep
sub-investment grade rating. Bonds from Cyprus, another junked
country, are also accepted.
"The Spanish and Italian bonds in banks' collateral pools
are so vast that in the event DBRS do cut, then I'm pretty sure
the ECB will move the goalposts," said Ioan Smith, managing
director, macro strategy at Knight Capital.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Natalie Harrison and
Julian Baker)