* ECB unexpectedly hikes haircuts for lower-rated sovereigns

* Lesser-known rating saves Spain, Italy from slip

* Downgrade could dull demand from loyal domestic banks

By John Geddie

LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Spain's and Italy's funding costs could take a turn for the worse in coming weeks unless agency DBRS upholds its ratings on the countries following the European Central Bank's shock move to ramp up collateral charges on the riskiest sovereign debt.

The ECB raised haircuts on the lowest category of investment-grade sovereign bonds between 0.5% and 2.5% across the curve on Thursday, leaving Spain and Italy - the two countries with the largest share of the central bank's open-market operations - teetering on the edge of harsher treatment.

All three major agencies - Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch - have Triple B ratings on the issuers, which would put their deals into the lower category of bonds rated BBB+ to BBB-.

Because of the ECB's 'first-best' rule, however, a Single A rating from less influential Canadian agency DBRS is the only thing saving Italy and Spain from slipping into the lower ratings category.

The first-best rule means the ECB takes the best rating from one of its four external credit assessment institutions (ECAIs) for the collateral it accepts.

This was seen as credit positive by the market with 10-year yields in both countries trading some 8bp tighter during Thursday's session, with Italy tightening a further 2bp on Friday.

All eyes, though, are now on DBRS.

"People are going to care a lot more about DBRS now, not only because a downgrade could take them down to the lower haircut pool but also because the differential is now much bigger," said Michael Michaelides, an interest rates strategist at RBS.

The overriding fear is that domestic banks - the most loyal supporters of their home bond markets - would shy away from buying their own sovereign's debt if DBRS does bring its ratings in line with its rivals. Italian banks, for instance, presently hold government bonds equivalent to 110% of their capital and reserves, compared with 72% in January last year, according to ECB data.

Any change to those levels would have a knock-on effect on sovereign borrowing costs.

"This is obviously not a positive move. For a lot of the banks, the back-up option they had for funding at the ECB is now more expensive," said Michaelides.

HEFTY HAIRCUTS

The consequences of a one-notch downgrade are now worse than ever.

A simultaneous decision by ECB to reduce haircuts on debt rated AAA to A- by 0.5% to 1% depending on the maturity has cemented fears that domestic banks seeking cheap funding from the ECB will switch to top-rated countries.

Under the new collateral eligibility rules for the ECB's liquidity operations, banks posting 10-year bonds of both Spain and Italy are charged 5%, but for lower-rated Portugal, that charge soars to 13%.

That 8% difference stood at just 5% before Thursday's changes.

That would pile even more pressure on both Spain and Italy, which already face losing a swathe of investors if their ratings fall into junk territory and subsequently drop out of sovereign bond indices.

Although DBRS has a negative outlook on both Spain and Italy, as well as on Ireland for that matter, a one-notch downgrade would push all three countries into the same lower pool as peripheral peer Portugal.

Some analysts remain hopeful that DBRS will stick to its guns, because of the methodology it uses.

"DBRS have stated they have a look-through approach and hence their ratings are less volatile. Peripheral countries have profited from these ratings," added Commerzbank's rates strategist Benjamin Schroeder.

MOVING GOALPOSTS

Other strategists are also pragmatic, and believe the fact that Italy and Spain account for a disproportionately large share of the ECB's open market operations could actually work in their favour.

Italian and Spanish debt makes up more than 60% of the ECB's operations in the eurozone, while their GDP makes up just 17% and 11%, respectively, of the zone's total GDP, Commerzbank research shows.

Germany, which has received just 1.5% of the ECB's operations, has a GDP share of some 27.5%.

The ECB has already made a special exception late last year to accept Greek bonds as collateral, despite their deep sub-investment grade rating. Bonds from Cyprus, another junked country, are also accepted.

"The Spanish and Italian bonds in banks' collateral pools are so vast that in the event DBRS do cut, then I'm pretty sure the ECB will move the goalposts," said Ioan Smith, managing director, macro strategy at Knight Capital. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Natalie Harrison and Julian Baker)