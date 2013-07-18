By Paul Carrel and Sakari Suoninen
| FRANKFURT, July 18
FRANKFURT, July 18 The European Central Bank
said on Thursday it was revising its collateral rules, expanding
the list of eligible paper to increase the scope for banks to
offer up asset-backed securities (ABS) to tap ECB funds.
The changes, which will have a neutral impact overall on the
amount of collateral available, will increase the eligibility of
ABS - an asset-class the ECB wants to support to open new
funding sources for small- and mid-sized (SMEs) euro zone firms.
The move comes as the ECB seeks to improve the transmission
of its record-low interest rates more evenly across the
17-country euro zone, where lenders in crisis-hit states are
passing on higher funding costs to customers.
This dearth of funding makes it harder for SMEs to secure
financing to invest and grow their businesses, holding back a
recovery in the euro zone economy.
"The list of collateral accepted under the permanent
Eurosystem collateral framework will be expanded," the ECB said
in a statement, and added it would also look into improving
funding conditions for SME's by potentially accepting SME linked
ABS guaranteed mezzanine tranches as collateral.
Blamed for triggering the financial chaos that toppled banks
and sucked in countries, ABS have been undergoing a makeover and
the ECB's move to increase their collateral eligibility reflects
the development of lower-risk brands.
But ABS are often hard to value and banks are wary of
accepting them in secured interbank lending, which means that
banks often use them in central bank liquidity operations.
The ECB said in its August monthly bulletin that banks
issuing ABS often have a significant volume remaining on their
own balance sheets.
"In order to refund those issuances, some originators had no
choice but to pledge these assets with the central bank as
collateral for Eurosystem credit operations," the ECB said in
the bulletin.
"PLAIN VANILLA" ABS
Under the collateral changes announced on Thursday, most of
which will likely come into effect in October, the ECB will
lower the required credit rating on "plain vanilla" ABS included
in a European scheme requiring the provision of granular
information on the underlying assets.
The ECB said it would replace the requirement of two AAA
ratings with two A ratings for the six classes of ABS subject to
these so-called 'loan-level reporting requirements'.
Higher-grade ABS will also be subject to reduced haircuts -
or discounts in value - of 10 percent compared to 16 percent
previously. Lower-grade ABS accepted under a separate, temporary
crisis framework will see a haircut of 22 percent, down from 26
percent previously.
The move will free up about 20 billion euros in ABS
available for use as collateral. This will be offset by a
valuation markdown on retained covered bonds, which takes into
account to risk the ECB attaches to the use of these securities
by the issuer itself - so-called 'own-use' covered bonds.
During the financial crisis, the ECB has already taken
several steps to ease its rules governing collateral to
alleviate the plight of banks suffering from a lack of funding.
As a consequence, the total amount of marketable assets
eligible to be used as ECB collateral has risen to 14.5 trillion
euros in the first quarter of this year from 9.4 trillion in
2007, ECB data showed.
Of that, 2.5 trillion worth of assets were deposited at the
ECB. ABS formed 837 billion euros of eligible collateral in the
first quarter, with 337 billion of it in use at the ECB -
meaning that making another 20 billion available at the ECB is a
relatively minor move.
