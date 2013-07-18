FRANKFURT, July 18 The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was revising its collateral rules, expanding the list of eligible paper to increase the scope for banks to offer up asset-backed securities (ABS) to tap ECB funds.

The changes, which will have a neutral impact overall on the amount of collateral available, will increase the eligibility of ABS - an asset-class the ECB wants to support to open new funding sources for small- and mid-sized (SMEs) euro zone firms.

The move comes as the ECB seeks to improve the transmission of its record-low interest rates more evenly across the 17-country euro zone, where lenders in crisis-hit states are passing on higher funding costs to customers.

This dearth of funding makes it harder for SMEs to secure financing to invest and grow their businesses, holding back a recovery in the euro zone economy.

"The list of collateral accepted under the permanent Eurosystem collateral framework will be expanded," the ECB said in a statement, and added it would also look into improving funding conditions for SME's by potentially accepting SME linked ABS guaranteed mezzanine tranches as collateral.

Blamed for triggering the financial chaos that toppled banks and sucked in countries, ABS have been undergoing a makeover and the ECB's move to increase their collateral eligibility reflects the development of lower-risk brands.

But ABS are often hard to value and banks are wary of accepting them in secured interbank lending, which means that banks often use them in central bank liquidity operations.

The ECB said in its August monthly bulletin that banks issuing ABS often have a significant volume remaining on their own balance sheets.

"In order to refund those issuances, some originators had no choice but to pledge these assets with the central bank as collateral for Eurosystem credit operations," the ECB said in the bulletin.

"PLAIN VANILLA" ABS

Under the collateral changes announced on Thursday, most of which will likely come into effect in October, the ECB will lower the required credit rating on "plain vanilla" ABS included in a European scheme requiring the provision of granular information on the underlying assets.

The ECB said it would replace the requirement of two AAA ratings with two A ratings for the six classes of ABS subject to these so-called 'loan-level reporting requirements'.

Higher-grade ABS will also be subject to reduced haircuts - or discounts in value - of 10 percent compared to 16 percent previously. Lower-grade ABS accepted under a separate, temporary crisis framework will see a haircut of 22 percent, down from 26 percent previously.

The move will free up about 20 billion euros in ABS available for use as collateral. This will be offset by a valuation markdown on retained covered bonds, which takes into account to risk the ECB attaches to the use of these securities by the issuer itself - so-called 'own-use' covered bonds.

During the financial crisis, the ECB has already taken several steps to ease its rules governing collateral to alleviate the plight of banks suffering from a lack of funding.

As a consequence, the total amount of marketable assets eligible to be used as ECB collateral has risen to 14.5 trillion euros in the first quarter of this year from 9.4 trillion in 2007, ECB data showed.

Of that, 2.5 trillion worth of assets were deposited at the ECB. ABS formed 837 billion euros of eligible collateral in the first quarter, with 337 billion of it in use at the ECB - meaning that making another 20 billion available at the ECB is a relatively minor move. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)