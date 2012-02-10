FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Euro zone central banks
began to fill in some of the blanks surrounding their new, more
accommodative lending rules on Friday, revealing banks will get
between 90 and 11 percent of the face value of the
freshly-eligible loans they can now use as collateral.
The European Central Bank sketched out plans on Thursday to
give seven of the 17 euro zone national central banks more
freedom over the types of traditional-style corporate and
consumer loans they allow commercial banks to swap for funds in
their lending operations.
Filling in some of the missing details, the Central Bank of
Cyprus published a table of the penalties or 'haircuts' that
will be applied euro zone-wide.
The charges range from 10 percent for euro-denominated loans
with a default probability of 0.1 percent, to up to 89 percent
for those with a riskier 1.5 percent chance of default and
denominated in yen.
Individual central banks will have the final say on many of
the other details.
Across the euro zone, however, there will be no minimum size
for loans to be to be eligible and no central bank will be able
to take loans with a default probability of more than 1.5
percent. In Italy's case the maximum the central bank will
accept will be 1 percent.
The adjustments are part of a sweeping round of changes the
ECB first announced in November to help stabilise the euro zone
debt crisis by bolstering the bloc's banks.
Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Portugal and Austria
have all said they will loosen their rules but the decision by
others not to follow suit has sparked fears that it could
unbalance the system by making it easier to get cheap ECB cash
in some countries than in others.
Banks are hoping that the changes come into force before the
second of the ECB's two planned injections of 3-year funding on
Feb. 29. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday he expects
demand at the tender to be similar to the half a trillion euros
banks took at the first one back at the end of December.
Maturity Credit CQS 3 CQS 4 CQS 5
(years) quality
score 1&2
Probability PD: 0.4% PD: 1% PD: 1.5%
of default
0.1%
0-1 10.0 17.5 42 54
1-3 17.5 34.0 62 70
3-5 24.0 46.0 70 78
5-7 29.0 51.0 78 83
7-10 34.5 55.5 78 84
>10 44.5 64.5 80 85
Additional markdown for foreign currency denominated additional
credit claims:
* A mark-down of 16 percent for credit claims denominated in
USD, GBP, CHF, CAD and AUD.
* A mark-down of 26 percent for credit claims denominated in
JPY.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)