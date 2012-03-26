By Marc Jones
FRANKFURT, March 23 The ECB has given the euro
zone's 17 national central banks the power to ban the use of
bank bonds underwritten by governments in EU/IMF bailout
programmes as collateral to get unlimited ultra-cheap loans, it
said on Friday.
The move is a thinly-veiled attempt to soothe the concerns
of Germany's Bundesbank that the ECB has made it too easy for
banks to access its funding and exposed the national central
banks to too much risk.
"National Central Banks (NCBs) are not obliged to accept as
collateral for Eurosystem credit operations eligible bank bonds
guaranteed by a Member State under an EU-IMF financial
assistance programme," the ECB said in a statement following its
mid-month meeting.
The ECB has for some time accepted bonds which are issued by
bailed-out banks but which also carry government guarantees, a
change it made to prevent banks in struggling countries such as
Greece, Ireland and Portugal from going under.
At the end of last year and early this year it further
loosened the rules on what banks are allowed to swap for funding
loans to include a wider range of assets and also gave national
central banks a greater say in what they took.
The move helped bump up the amount banks took in the two
offerings of ultra-cheap three-year funding which combined saw
it pump over a trillion euros into the financial system.
But it has also caused alarm for some of the bank's
traditionalists, particularly those at the Bundesbank with its
long history of keeping inflation at bay. They fear some of the
assets now accepted may be too low in quality and that the wave
of cash being created could send prices surging.
Former top ECB policymaker Juergen Stark recently described
the quality of some the collateral now accepted as "shocking",
while current Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann wrote a letter to
ECB President Mario Draghi last month raising his own concerns
and urging him to reverse the recent changes.
Friday's changes could affect banks retroactively, and in
theory even force them to pay back money they have borrowed,
although that seems unlikely.
Banks typically keep pools of collateral at their central
banks rather than piecing it together each time they borrow
funding. However, if a central bank such as the Bundesbank or
the Bank of France decided to bar Greek bank bonds, banks that
had used them would have to have enough alternative collateral
in their pool or otherwise pay back what they had borrowed.
A Bundesbank spokeswoman said it would implement the ban but
added that it would have no impact on German banks' ability to
get funding. The Bank of France, whose commercial banks are the
most exposed to Greek debt, was not immediately available for
comment.