FRANKFURT, June 28 The European Central Bank's new collateral rules, increasing the pool of assets that can be used as a guarantee against central bank loans, take effect on June 29, the ECB said on Thursday.

Last week, the ECB said would start accepting a wider range of collateral in its lending operations and assets of a lower quality to neutralise growing bank funding pressures. The changes will be worth over 100 billion euros ($125 billion).