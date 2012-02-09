BRIEF-Heimstaden buys 1,601 apartments in Umeå
TOTAL REAL ESTATE VALUE, INCLUDING LAND, HAS BEEN AGREED AT 1,155 MSEK BEFORE DEDUCTION OF LATENT TAX
ROME Feb 9 A decision by the European Central Bank to ease collateral requirements for access to its refinancing operations will be worth up to 70 billion euros for Italian banks, the Bank of Italy's deputy governor said on Thursday.
The Bank of Italy said earlier it would start accepting a wider range of performing banking loans as collateral for ECB refinancing operations starting from Feb. 10.
Asked by reporters how much this would mean in financial terms for Italian banks, Saccomanni estimated, "a potential of around 70 billion euros".
Reporting By Gavin Jones
BEIJING, June 12 China Development Bank Corp (CDB), one of the country's largest bond issuers, said Moody's Investors Service's downgrade of China's credit ratings has had "limited impact" on fundraising by Chinese companies overseas.