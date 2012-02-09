ROME Feb 9 A decision by the European Central Bank to ease collateral requirements for access to its refinancing operations will be worth up to 70 billion euros for Italian banks, the Bank of Italy's deputy governor said on Thursday.

The Bank of Italy said earlier it would start accepting a wider range of performing banking loans as collateral for ECB refinancing operations starting from Feb. 10.

Asked by reporters how much this would mean in financial terms for Italian banks, Saccomanni estimated, "a potential of around 70 billion euros".

