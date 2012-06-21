Australia shares rise for first day in four; NZ falls for third day
June 8 Australian shares inched higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as gains in financials and healthcare sectors slightly outweighed losses in other counters.
FRANKFURT, June 21 The European Central Bank has decided to significantly loosen its collateral rules in a step to ease banks' access to its funding operations, German newspaper Die Welt said on Thursday, citing central bank sources.
Die Welt said the changes would allow the use of more mortgage-backed securities as collateral and would particularly help Spanish banks.
Central bank sources told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the ECB is discussing a medium-term plan to scrap rating rules on euro zone sovereign bonds and instead set their value when used as collateral in lending operations on its own internal assessment. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
JERUSALEM, June 8 Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Thursday it reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for $178 million.