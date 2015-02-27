NEW YORK Feb 27 The European Central Bank is not concerned over a perceived lack of bonds available for purchase under its planned bond-buying program, the ECB's Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Friday.

"We don't anticipate that there will be such a problem," he told a conference of some of the world's top central bankers. But if there is a problem of available stock, he said, the ECB will "find ways to have an expansionary monetery policy."

Constancio added that the ECB's announcement of its so-called quantitative easing programme halted the risk of un-anchoring inflation expectations in the euro zone, which has been bruised by falling prices. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)