FRANKFURT Dec 11 There is no shortage of
ECB-eligible collateral in any euro zone country meaning that
banks could easily increase their use of its funding if they so
wished, ECB Vice-President, Vitor Constancio, said on Wednesday.
Money market rates and the euro have both risen in recent
weeks as the amount of spare ECB cash that has long kept
borrowing costs pinned at record lows has continued to dwindle.
"I can tell you, there is eligible collateral in all
countries, in all banking sectors right now that they could use
to come to us and get very cheap funding," Constancio said at an
event at the Goethe University Frankfurt.
He added that it was very difficult for the ECB to influence
how banks used the cash, but said he hoped lending to the
economy would pick-up once the recovery gathered momentum.
"If indeed the recovery consolidates, then 2015 can be a
good year where the increase in demand and the repair in
economic growth will find banks that are ready to lend, and that
can create a virtuous circle," Constancio said.
On the overnight deal sketched out by euro zone finance
ministers regarding a joint bank resolution mechanism,
Constancio said the ECB did not have enough information to
comment.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)