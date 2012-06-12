FRANKFURT, June 12 European Central Bank
Vice-President Vitor Constancio made a fresh push for the bank
to become the supervisor of the euro zone's biggest banks on
Tuesday, saying the wording of Europe's founding treaty meant it
would be an easy change to make.
The ECB is the driving force behind a three-pillar plan for
a euro zone banking union, consisting of central monitoring of
banks, a fund to wind down big lenders and a pan-European
deposit guarantee.
Constancio became the latest top ECB policymaker to stake
the bank's claim to the powerful supervisory role, saying that
while there was no official ECB stance on the issue, the bank
was "prepared" to take the role on.
"It is already in the treaty. It would not need anything
else, just a vote (by governments)," he added.
Handing the ECB the powers would give it a far greater say
on how banks run their businesses and its push for the role is
already raising concerns in Europe's financial capital London,
which fears its influence could wane.
Speaking to journalists as the ECB published its
twice-yearly Financial Stability Report, Constancio also
sketched out his own views on what other parts of the 'banking
union' should look like.
The plans are set to be put forward to euro zone leaders by
ECB chief Mario Draghi and the heads of three other European
institutions in time for a crucial meeting at the end of the
month.
Disagreeing with recent comments from members of Germany's
Bundesbank, Constancio said a banking union could come before a
move towards a fiscal union was made, and downplayed fears that
taxpayers' money would have to underpin any bank wind-down and
deposit guarantee schemes.
"The ESM could provide the financial backstop in case some
public money was needed, but if it was just a resolution fund
(as opposed to full bailout fund) then you might not need huge
amounts of public money," Constancio said, although he added
that governments would have to also make "some commitment".
Banks should also be the ones to pay for the deposit
guarantee fund. Countries would have to transfer the money in
their individual schemes already in place, he said, but banks
would have to pay into a pot that could be tapped if needed.
"It would take some years to (pre-fund a deposit guarantee
scheme) while the fund is built up," Constancio said, without
giving a more specific time frame.
"If during that build-up there was an accident, then the
banks would have to make an exceptional contribution (payment).
This means the system would be in place," he said.