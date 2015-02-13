By Jemima Kelly
| COVENTRY
COVENTRY England Feb 13 ECB Vice President
Vitor Constancio warned on Friday that ultra- low global
interest rates had caused "froth" in some asset prices, and that
more powers were needed to control the fast-growing,
non-traditional or "shadow" banking sector.
The combination of near-zero interest rates and aggressive
central bank stimulus in many major developed economies were
necessary at present but were also having side-effects, he said.
"The very low inflation and subdued growth environment is
accompanied by some froth in financial asset markets resulting
from 'search for yield' in an environment of low interest
rates," he said in a speech at the University of Warwick.
While the level of "froth" was less pronounced in the euro
zone, Constancio said that worries about asset bubbles should
not sway central banks' thinking on low rates and stimulus.
The problems should instead be tackled in other ways, with
so-called macro-prudential tools such as higher levies on
certain assets and transactions to cool any overheating.
"Monetary policy cannot abandon its priorities as clearly
stated in the mandate of central banks," such as controlling
inflation, he said.
"Macro-prudential policy is therefore essential in any
economy as the business and financial cycles are not
synchronised."
Constancio who also oversees financial stability at the ECB,
also flagged worries about the increasing role of less
traditional areas of the banking system, such as hedge funds,
money market funds and offshoots of the insurance industry.
In terms of assets held, the so-called "shadow" banking
sector as it is known could become bigger than the standard
banking industry within just five years, he said.
That meant, Constancio said, that the sector may need to be
reined in more than foreseen under planned global reforms.
"The tools needed to prevent the building-up of excessive
risks in that sector are currently not in the set of instruments
available to the ECB or to macro-prudential authorities at large
- and some need yet to be devised.
"Shadow banks could in principle be subject to direct
regulations. In this context, cash buffer requirements and
redemption fees or gates have already been discussed by expert
groups and cannot be excluded," Constancio said.
(Writing by Marc Jones; Editing by Louise Ireland)