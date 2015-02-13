COVENTRY, ENGLAND Feb 13 Greece and the rest of
the euro zone need to come to a political agreement over the
country's debt crisis in order to stop the outflow of deposits
from Greek banks, the European Central Bank's vice president
said on Friday.
Speaking at the Warwick Economics Conference, the ECB's
Vitor Constancio said that the outflow of deposits from Greek
banks was a problem to which he would welcome a fast solution.
"The possibilities of an agreement at a political level for
Greece...we certainly hope very much that an agreement will be
reached because that would take care of further threat of
outflows. So it's a very sensitive issue," he said.
Earlier Greek banking sources told Reuters that the ECB had
allowed Greek banks access to extra emergency financing from the
Bank of Greece because deposit outflows have picked up ahead of
talks in Brussels next week.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Louise Ireland)