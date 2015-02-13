(Adds more details, quote, background)
By Jemima Kelly
COVENTRY, ENGLAND Feb 13 Greece and the rest of
the euro zone need to come to a political agreement over the
country's debt crisis in order to stop the outflow of deposits
from Greek banks, the European Central Bank's vice president
said on Friday.
Speaking at the Warwick Economics Conference, the ECB's
Vitor Constancio said the outflow of deposits from Greek banks
was a problem to which he would welcome a fast solution.
"We certainly hope very much that an agreement will be
reached because that would take care of a further threat of
outflows. So it's a very sensitive issue," he said.
Earlier Greek banking sources told Reuters the ECB had
allowed Greek banks access to extra emergency financing from the
Bank of Greece because deposit outflows have picked up ahead of
talks in Brussels next week.
One source said recent daily outflows were in the region of
300 million to 500 million euros on average and that on some
days outflows may have totalled as much as a billion euros.
The ECB on Thursday raised the cap on what Greek banks can
get from the Bank of Greece through the Emergency Liquidity
Assistance (ELA) window by about 5 billion euros to 65 billion
euros. The extension will run until Feb. 18 when the ECB
Governing Council will reappraise the situation.
Asked about a potential Greek exit from the euro zone,
Constancio said: "It's not for the ECB to decide that, of
course. That is a fundamental political issue that is being
addressed and has to be in the end a decision by the governments
themselves. I certainly hope that it won't happen."
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Louise Ireland)