European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio takes part in a Banque de France panel on financial stability review during the semi-annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington, April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank stands ready to act should the situation in the euro zone deteriorate further, the ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio told Reuters Insider television on Tuesday, pointing to the increased risks the bloc faces.

"We (ECB) are still very much on top of the situation," Constancio told Reuters Insider in a TV interview after presenting the ECB's latest Financial Stability Review.

"As the (ECB) president said in the last press conference, we stand ready to provide liquidity and we are ready to face whatever may occur."

ECB President Mario Draghi had said last week that bank was ready to react but that it was still assessing the impact of its twin 3-year loan operations with which it injected more than 1 trillion euros into the banking system.

The ECB had also hardly changed its economic forecasts, but economist believe it will still have to cut rates in the coming months unless the euro zone economy sees a surprise rebound.

Constancio said there were "increased downside risks" to economic growth, pointing to slowing growth in many areas of the world.

Asked directly whether the ECB would act if the economic outlook deteriorated further, he said: "we react to information, to data."

"We have done that in the past and we will continue to react to developments in the economy," he said.

He also welcomed the agreement by euro zone finance ministers over the weekend to help Spain's teetering banking sector with up to 100 billion euros in bailout money, saying the move was a "stabilizing factor".

But he warned that the debt crisis was not over yet and even though the assistance for Spain's banks helped, it also increased the link between banks and governments - something the regulators have been trying to minimize to contain further developments of the crisis.

(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Marc Jones)