LONDON Feb 12 The European Central Bank's next
set of economic forecasts in March should see better growth
numbers as long as the situations in Greece and Ukraine do not
deteriorate, the bank's vice president said on Thursday.
Speaking at a banking dinner, the ECB's Vitor Constancio
said the impact of the ECB's soon-to-be-launched 1 trillion euro
stimulus programme as well as a sharp drop in global oil prices
should help lift the euro zone's economy.
"These channels (of the ECB's stimulus plan) are important
and will make an impact in the economy, and also the dividend
from the decline of oil (prices) means that we anticipate that
growth in the euro area will be better than it was (expected to
be) a few months ago," Constancio said.
"I expect that to be reflected in the new (ECB) projections
in March," he added.
The bank's last set of forecasts published in December
projected growth of 1 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2016.
Constancio said the euro zone needed the aggressive stimulus
planned by the ECB because at the current pace of growth the
region's so called 'output gap' -- the difference between
potential and actual growth -- would not be closed until 2018.
He declined to comment on debt talks between Greece and the
rest of the euro zone which failed to produce a deal on
Wednesday, or on whether the ECB would continue to approve
emergency funding for Greek banks.
