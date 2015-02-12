LONDON Feb 12 The European Central Bank's next set of economic forecasts in March should see better growth numbers as long as the situations in Greece and Ukraine do not deteriorate, the bank's vice president said on Thursday.

Speaking at a banking dinner, the ECB's Vitor Constancio said the impact of the ECB's soon-to-be-launched 1 trillion euro stimulus programme should contribute to a pick up in the euro zone's economy.

"I expect that to be reflected in the new (ECB) projections in March," Constancio said.

The last set of forecasts published in December expected growth to be 1 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2016.

(Reporting by John Geddie and Marc Jones)