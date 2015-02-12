LONDON Feb 12 The European Central Bank's next
set of economic forecasts in March should see better growth
numbers as long as the situations in Greece and Ukraine do not
deteriorate, the bank's vice president said on Thursday.
Speaking at a banking dinner, the ECB's Vitor Constancio
said the impact of the ECB's soon-to-be-launched 1 trillion euro
stimulus programme should contribute to a pick up in the euro
zone's economy.
"I expect that to be reflected in the new (ECB) projections
in March," Constancio said.
The last set of forecasts published in December expected
growth to be 1 percent this year and 1.5 percent in 2016.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Marc Jones)