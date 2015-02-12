LONDON Feb 12 The euro zone's technocrats
should not be blamed for the bloc's woes, the European Central
Bank's Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Thursday, because
bailout and austerity programmes were all agreed by elected
governments.
"Don't put the blame on technocrats for what has happened in
Europe," Constancio said at a banking dinner. "(Bailout
programmes are) always discussed by the finance ministers... so
it is always decisions by elected governments."
Constancio added that there was no deflation in the
traditional sense of the word yet in the euro zone but he
acknowledged that the ECB was not meeting its sole mandate of
keeping the bloc's inflation at just below 2 percent.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Marc Jones)