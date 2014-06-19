ATHENS, June 19 A protracted period of low
inflation would be harmful for the euro zone but remains an
unlikely scenario, according to prepared remarks by European
Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio on Thursday.
In the text of a speech to be delivered at a conference in
Athens, Constancio reiterated that the ECB stood ready to take
measures to avert such a scenario, and that its response would
include a broad-based asset-purchase programme.
"The ECB has left no doubt about its resolve to avoid any
downward turn in the euro area inflation developments...the
policy response would involve a broad-based asset-purchase
programme," Constancio said in the text.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Harry Papachristou)