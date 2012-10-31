FRANKFURT Oct 31 The planned banking union will play a key role to solve some of the faults of the European Monetary Union that have become apparent during the financial crisis, European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday.

As a first step towards a more integrated banking union, EU leaders agreed to establish a new bank supervisory body under the roof of the ECB to prevent crisis like the current one from happening in the future.

"The lessons from the crisis indicate that the creation of a banking union is essential to overcome some of the shortcomings that we can now identify in the design of the monetary union," Constancio said at an ECB conference. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Eva Kuehnen)