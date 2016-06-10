FRANKFURT, June 10 Sub-zero interest rates in
the euro area have had a positive impact on banks so far,
despite some negative side effects, European Central Bank Vice
President Vitor Constancio said on Friday.
Bank funding costs have declined, net interest margins have
been relatively stable, banks are realizing one-off capital
gains on their securities and rising volumes have offset
declining net interest income, Constancio told a conference.
Constancio added that the ECB's extraordinary stimulus may
at one point present financial stability challenges but the bank
was responsible for hitting its inflation target so financial
stability concerns need to be combated by others.
He added that banks may at one point try to avoid the ECB's
negative rates by switching to cash but we were still far from
that level.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)