(New throughout, adds comments, background)
By Ann Saphir
WASHINGTON, March 22 The European Central Bank
will not tie interest-rate policy to specific economic
thresholds, a top policymaker said on Saturday.
"We think it would not be useful," ECB Vice President Vitor
Constancio said on Saturday, referring to the threshold-based
approach to monetary policy that the U.S. Federal Reserve
abandoned this week after using it for just over a year.
He also dismissed the idea of giving a time frame for when
the ECB could raise rates, saying the idea is "even worse" than
thresholds.
Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said
the U.S. central bank might raise interest rates "around six
months" after it finishes winding down its bond-buying stimulus
program. Stocks and bonds dropped after her remarks on
Wednesday.
Constancio spoke to economists and policy makers at a
Fed-sponsored conference on Saturday, just down the hall from
where Yellen made those remarks.
Yellen had also described the raft of economic indicators
the Fed would be watching as it geared up for possible rate
increases, including measures of inflation and unemployment, and
a Fed official on Friday suggested her "six-months" comment was
merely meant to reflect market sentiment.
Constancio said the ECB has other tools, including rate
cuts, quantitative easing, negative deposit facility rates and
targeted liquidity provision operations, if further policy
accommodation is needed.
At its March policy meeting, the ECB left interest rates on
hold and introduced no other measures to bolster the fragile
euro zone recovery, despite forecasting low inflation for years
to come.
On Saturday, Constancio said markets mostly missed that the
ECB actually strengthened its forward guidance at that meeting,
tying its accommodative stance to the closure of slack in the
economy.
"It's something that I think we have to clarify a little
better, because I want really everyone to understand that the
forward guidance that we have takes into consideration the ...
slack in the economy."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by David Gregorio)