HONG KONG May 22 European Central Bank Vice
President Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday he does not expect
Greece will exit the euro and urged Athens to work with Europe
to remove the risk of its crisis spreading to other countries.
"I don't think the worst is going to happen in Europe. I
don't anticipate Greece will exit ... but it doesn't mean Greece
will not face a difficult situation," Constancio said in a panel
discussion at an event held by the Institute of Regulation and
Risk, North Asia, in Hong Kong.
"Europe needs deeper integration in order to make the
monetary union work. Right now, the degree of interdependence is
such that the pressure to move forward is strong," Constancio
said.
Twice bailed-out Greece is headed for crucial elections on
June 17 that could determine if it continues to get funding from
its currency partners and remains in the euro zone.
The OECD warned earlier on Tuesday that the fragile
developed world economic recovery could be blown off course if
Europe fails to contain the damage from its problem debtor
states.
Constancio's comments came a day after he said in Tokyo it
was too early to consider unwinding unconventional monetary
policies, but it was necessary to monitor the risks posed to
price stability and investment flows.
ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Monday a European
growth pact and deeper political integration in the euro zone
could bolster the currency union, but there must be no softening
of the bloc's fiscal pact on budget discipline.
The ECB has helped fight the debt crisis by cutting interest
rates to a record low of 1 percent, flooding financial markets
with more than 1 trillion euros in three-year loans and buying
struggling euro zone countries' bonds in the secondary market.