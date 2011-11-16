FRANKFURT Nov 16 A pan-European bank
bailout fund run by Brussels would be the most effective way to
deal with the collapse of large, cross-border banks, ECB
Vice-President Vitor Constancio said in a speech published on
Wednesday.
The idea of a joint bailout fund remains contentious in
Europe amid fears it could give a sense of security that
encourages risk taking by banks, while taxpayers in one country
could end up paying for mistakes in another.
Constancio, however, said it may ultimately be the most
sensible solution, pointing to an ECB study that concluded 17
major banks had operations in at least 10 European countries.
"I will say clearly: we need for cross-border banking
institutions a European Resolution Authority, including or
combined with a Resolution Fund, as well as a European
Supervisor," Constancio said in a speech published on the ECB's
Web site on Wednesday.
"The resolution of such a bank would involve 10 national
authorities, 10 resolution funds and 10 deposit guarantee
schemes; needless to say, there would be many challenges
involved in ensuring efficient coordination. The envisaged EU
authority would spare us a great deal of these efforts."
The comments add to the ECB's recent offensive to get
European Governments to hand over some of their key national
powers to a central authority in Brussels which would manage
banking crises and ensure countries didn't overspend and build
up debts.
Constancio also backed so-called bail-ins, where banks and
their creditors fill any funding holes, as well as using special
taxes to build up a reserve fund.
The currently popular approach of using so-called bridge
banks to either wind down or nurse banks back to health created
complications, however, as did the highly complex legal issues
surrounding the rights of bank shareholders.
But while there were many options to bolster banks, he said
the reality was that the current arrangement was inadequate.
"There are many possible forms of private financing: one
could use the funds of the deposit guarantee scheme, set up an
ex ante resolution fund, or ensure that the creditors contribute
to recapitalisation.
"The bottom line is that the lack of such a means ultimately
undermines the effective implementation of resolution measures."
