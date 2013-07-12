FRANKFURT, July 12 The euro zone is likely to
see an extended period of slow economic growth and European
Central Bank's policy will have to stay loose for a long time,
ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Friday.
Constancio, in the text of a speech to be given in
Singapore, also criticised the European Commission's proposal
for shutting down failing banks, saying that the planned
authority should be given access to a public credit line.
"Advanced economies, Europe in particular, face a long
period of slow growth that will test the quality of our
institutions," Constancio told the Official Monetary
and Financial Institutions Forum event, according to the text.
"The euro area is still facing a painful crisis of
imbalances, financial fragmentation and low growth."
Constancio said the ECB's step in providing forward guidance
about interest rates last week - abandoning its customary
insistence that it never precommits on policy - had been
successful in stabilising financial markets after the U.S.
Federal Reserve indicated it would slow its asset purchases.
He said the ECB would not exit from crisis measures yet.
"Europe is behind the U.S. in economic recovery and
inflation risks, which implies that monetary policy has to stay
accommodative for a longer period of time," he said, adding that
forward guidance was conditional on economic data.
Constancio said that while euro zone banks still faced
headwinds, they were in better shape than commonly acknowledged,
and their situation would improve with the planned banking
union.
While he for the most part welcomed the European
Commission's proposal on bank resolution, Constancio said he
would have preferred it having access to a public backstop.
The new authority is supposed to wind down or revamp banks
in trouble. It is the second pillar of a "banking union" meant
to galvanise the euro zone's response to the crisis.
If agreed by European Union states, the agency will be set
up in 2015 and will eventually have the means to impose losses
on creditors of a stricken bank, according to the blueprint.
Officials foresee tapping banks to build a war chest of 55
to 70 billion euros but that is expected to take a decade,
leaving the agency largely dependent on national schemes in the
meantime.
"I would have preferred, however, that the proposal would
have considered explicitly the issue of a public backstop for
the resolution fund in the form of a credit line that would have
to be repaid afterwards," Constancio said.