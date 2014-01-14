MILAN Jan 14 In the current low-inflation environment, the European Central Bank can look at some of the instruments at its disposal to pursue its secondary mandate of lowering unemployment and fostering growth, European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio said.

"The treaty says that provided price stability is insured we should pursue other objectives, like unemployment and growth. Clearly there is a secondary mandate," Constancio said during a round table discussion in Milan.

Constancio said the ECB had a range of tools, for instance negative interest rates on deposits and the purchase of securities on the secondary market. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca and Luca Trogni)