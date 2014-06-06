LONDON, June 6 The ECB could launch a
broad-based asset purchase programme potentially by the end of
the year, if its latest measures fail to gain traction and
inflation expectations began to slip, the bank's vice president
said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an IIF conference,
Vitor Constancio said the ECB expected a big take-up for its new
batch of ultra-cheap loans and that it hoped it would mean that
asset purchases, although an option, were not required.
"For the type of contingencies and challenges we face now,
what we did we think is enough. If some downward shock were to
create a much deteriorated situation then we will have to think
about all sorts of unconventional policies," Constancio said.
"In that circumstance, we would have to contemplate the use
of a broader programme of asset purchases."
He said with financial market-derived midterm inflation
expectations still near to 2 percent, any large scale
bond-buying was still some way away.
He added that it would probably take until the end of the
year, when banks have had the chance to get their hands on the
ECB's new round of cheap loans, to know whether its actions on
Thursday had been effective.
"Only after the second tranche in December of the initial
allowance of the new (loan) facility will we then gauge the
impact, because by then the comprehensive assessment (AQR) will
be completed and banks will know what is their situation," he
said.
"I hope there will be a significant take-up (by banks for
new loans). I would not put any number except that the maximum
could be 400 billion for the first initial allowance."
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)