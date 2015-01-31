(Adds detail, comments from Finland central bank governor)
By Marc Jones
CAMBRIDGE, England Jan 31 ECB Vice-President
Vitor Constancio said on Saturday that a decision on whether to
give Greece emergency funding would be up to the central bank's
Governing Council.
He was commenting on options available for Greek banks if
the country's new anti-bailout government quits its EU/IMF
programme.
Constancio said that the central bank's emergency liquidity
assistance (ELA) facility -- designed as a stop gap for banks
facing temporary problems -- was an alternative to its regular
funding, but its provision would need to be approved by the
European Central Bank's 25-member Governing Council.
"There is the possibility of so-called ELA. In any case that
will be ultimately a decision of the Governing Council, which I
don't want to predict at this stage," Constancio said during a
question and answer session at Cambridge University.
Greek bank stocks have plunged
this week in the wake of the election victory of the
anti-bailout party Syriza, with some like Bank of Piraeus
, which is heavily reliant on ECB funding, down almost
50 percent.
The victory of Syriza has sparked worries about the
country's future in the euro zone if it ends its rescue
programme and dovetailed with reports of individuals and firms
pulling their money out of Greek bank accounts as a precaution.
If the Greek government does pull out of its programme, its
banks would no longer be able to use the ECB's normal funding
operations in any meaningful way, leaving ELA, which is more
expensive and requires regular reappraisal, as the only option.
The ECB currently allows them to swap junk-rate Greek
government bonds for standard funding only because the country
is in a repair programme.
Constancio's comments differed slightly from others on
Saturday from Finland's ECB member Erkki Liikanen.
Speaking on Finnish TV, Liikanen said the ECB would have to
stop providing Greek banks with funding if Greece's bailout
deal, due to end at the end of February, was not extended.
"We (ECB) have our own legislation and we will act according
to that... Now, Greece's programme extension will expire in the
end of February so some kind of solution must be found,
otherwise we can't continue lending," Liikanen said.
"I don't believe that one can hide from the realities in the
economy."
(Editing by Hugh Lawson and Stephen Powell)