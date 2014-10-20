LONDON Oct 20 Euro zone monetary policy needs
to remain very accommodative, ECB Vice President Vitor
Constancio said on Monday, and called for the central bank to be
given new powers to tackle unregulated part of the banking
markets.
"We are in a situation of low inflation and low growth in
the euro zone, monetary policy needs to be very accommodative,"
said at an event at London think-tank Chatham House.
He adding that "new instruments" were needed to give more
control outside the more traditional banking sector as it takes
up its new role as a pan-European supervisor.
(Reporting by Marc Jones)