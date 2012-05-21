TOKYO May 21 European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Monday it is too early to consider an exit to unconventional monetary policies, but it is necessary to monitor the risks posed to price stability and investment flows.

Constancio said in a speech that it would be easier for the ECB to unwind its ultra-easy policy as most of its balance sheet expansion is due to liquidity provisions to the financial sector.

Constancio is also governor of Portugal's central bank.