FRANKFURT Oct 8 Economic reform programmes in
Portugal and Spain should not be affected by street protests as
the governments are strong enough to push their agenda through,
European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio was quoted
as saying on Monday.
"Governments have majorities in parliament both in Portugal
and Spain, still with three years or more before the next
elections," he told MNI in an interview.
"So I don't think it will derail the programmes."
Constancio also told news agency MNI that euro zone interest
rates were appropriate.
When asked whether further cuts would not have much impact
on the total economy, he said: "Not much, certainly ... Rates
are already quite accommodative, quite low."