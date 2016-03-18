* Issuance hits over 44bn

* New deals widen in heavy supply

* Market frets over liquidity drying up

By Laura Benitez and Helene Durand

LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - Issuers led a relentless assault on the European primary market this week, capitalising on an ECB-propelled rally to raise over 44bn across asset classes, though cracks started to appear as the market sagged under the sheer weight of supply.

A slew of deals, including the largest ever European corporate bond (from AB InBev) and the first Additional Tier 1 issue from a European lender since mid-January (from UBS) proved popular with investors, in a welcome turnaround for the market.

Borrowers made the most of the best conditions since the start of 2016 to catch up on funding, helped by the ECB's announcement last week that it would boost stimulus, in part by buying euro-denominated corporate bonds.

"We have seen a pretty broad-based rally across credit, with bank senior, bank capital, corporates, high-yield and emerging markets all feeling very positive," said Alex Menounos, head of EMEA investment-grade syndicate and co-head of FIG FICM coverage at Morgan Stanley.

"The ECB corporate bond purchase programme is a real game-changer, the rally feels widespread and has been embraced by investors."

It was a week of records. Deutsche Telekom's three-tranche trade attracted 18bn of demand - the largest book for a purely euro-denominated corporate deal in recent history - only to be eclipsed by some 31bn of orders for AB InBev's six-part issue two days later.

Corporate issuers expected to be the main beneficiaries of the ECB's Corporate Sector Purchase Programme (CSPP), which starts in June, led the charge, printing 21.5bn of euro-denominated transactions.

This was the largest weekly volume on record for the sector, and syndicate desks do not expect issuance to wane any time soon.

It was also the busiest week for subordinated financial issuance since February 2015 with over 5bn raised.

DROWNING IN A SEA OF BONDS

The relentless pace of issuance took its toll with much of the week's paper widening, by up to 13bp on a mid-swaps basis, as bankers and investors began to speculate that the post-ECB rally could soon come undone.

"The ECB buying will provide a backstop to the market and should help reduce the risks of indiscriminate sell-offs. But it feels that, as usual, we have rallied too far too fast. So I think we'll see spreads ease a bit wider over the short-term," said Alex Temple, portfolio manager at ECM.

Synthetic credit indices retraced some of their sharp gains over the early part of this week, but the Main has since settled around 71bp, 5bp off the post-ECB tights.

"Market players were initially scrambling to cover shorts on last week's ECB news," said Rachid Semaoune, senior credit fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.

"But in the last few days there's been some consolidation and profit taking as initial enthusiasm has tempered and investors digest the new market backdrop."

NO FREE RIDE

The dangers of taking the market for granted were plain to see when Australian toll road manager Transurban had to pull a proposed euro issue on Tuesday.

The borrower cited "a volatile market backdrop", although investors said the company began marketing the deal at a level they considered too tight.

"Syndicates are pretty tight-lipped on the Transurban deal," one investor said. "They obviously misread the market - a tight, highly levered non-euro domiciled risk is not what investors are looking for right now."

A banker close to the deal said that, with hindsight, the deal would have printed if marketing had begun with a bigger new issue premium, adding that current market conditions are tricky to navigate.

"It's a question of the market finding the right equilibrium," he said.

CAUTION AHEAD

Market participants attributed some jitters to the inability to source paper in an illiquid secondary market.

"Liquidity could worsen further in the short-term as the sellside won't be willing to sell bonds before the ECB starts buying," Semaoune said.

"Liquidity has particularly suffered on the offer side, but I expect that to change in due course once the market settles, as more new issuance come to the market."

Further down the line, many doubt that the added stimulus will put an end to the volatile backdrop and wonder what will happen once the ECB starts its new purchase programme.

"Whether this is a turning point for European credit and risk assets depends on the fundamentals," said David Riley, head of credit strategy at BlueBay Asset Management.

"The ECB responded as it did because of growth concerns. What was announced was positive for European credit. However, we are cautious not to get suckered into the current rally." (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Additional reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Matthew Davies)