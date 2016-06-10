(Adds context and banker comments)

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - The European Central Bank has started muscling into the corporate primary market, with allocation statistics on new trades showing a huge hike in central bank involvement.

Central banks bought 21% of a 150m 1.75% May 2023 JAB Holdings tap on Wednesday, the second biggest buyers after fund managers.

This was a significant jump from the less than 5% that is typically allocated to this investor base on corporate bonds according to IFR data.

The ECB also bought some of US-based Bunge's 600m seven-year issued on Thursday according to a source.

Bunge issued the bonds out of Netherlands-based Bunge Finance Europe BV, a subsidiary of Bunge Limited, which according to the ECB language makes it a likely candidate for the ECB's CSPP.

Banks on the deal declined to comment.

AN IMPRESSIVE START

The ECB's involvement in the market has surprised market participants on the upside.

"To be honest, we are quite impressed to see how active the ECB has started its buying programme in the secondary market. The trading desk has received buying inquiries from basically all of the executing central banks," one banker said.

The Belgian, German, Spain, Finnish, French and Italian central banks have been tasked with carrying out the programme.

Another said it had dispelled market expectations that it would target short-dated maturities of high quality credits.

Initial purchases were focused on well-known issuers such as Spain's Telefonica, Italian insurer Generali and France's Engie.

Bankers said that purchases were bought in the secondary market in clips of 3m-5m, and included credits across the ratings spectrum and even out to the 20-30-year part of the curve.

The purchases have already boosted the long-end of the curve, Joseph Faith, European credit strategist at Citigroup said, following the supply-driven weakness there in recent weeks.

Telefonica's 5.875% February 2033 issue for example is bid 10bp tighter since the ECB began its programme, from 127bp over mid-swaps to plus 117bp on Friday, according to Tradeweb.

NO SHOW

Despite the ECB's helping hand however, corporate borrowers failed to show up this week, dashing bankers' hopes that the Corporate Sector Purchase Programme would prompt heavy supply.

Just over 1bn of corporate issuance has printed since the CSPP was launched, with just over half of the supply not eligible for central bank purchases.

Official detail on what the ECB has purchased is expected on July 18 when national central banks publish a list of the bonds they hold. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Alex Chambers, Helene Durand)