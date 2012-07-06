LISBON, July 6 Europe has to swiftly implement integrated banking supervision and separate weaknesses resulting from sovereign debt contagion from the banking sector's own fragilities, European Central Bank Governing Council member Carlos Costa said on Friday.

"The integrated supervision at a European level is fundamental because without it there is no confidence, and without confidence there will be no mutualisation, and no common funds," he said, referring to Europe-wide debate on debt mutualisation.

Europe's powerhouse Germany insists that the EU must achieve a much greater degree of political and economic unity, with its weaker heavily-indebted members rebuilding investor confidence via tough austerity before any shared bond issues.

Costa, who is also Bank of Portugal governor, told a conference in Lisbon it was important to further reinforce the bloc's new bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, and said he believed the common currency will emerge from the current debt crisis strong, to have "a successful future".

"Steps that have been taken to reinforce the European Stability Mechanism are important, but it has be reinforced to a point where the fund's size can be considered unbeatable... when it has sufficiently solid complementary mechanisms."

Markets doubt the fund has enough firepower to fully bailout big European states such as Spain and Italy if they were to be shut out of the bond markets like Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

He added that the rules of ESM have to make clear that when a country's banks have difficulties they do not weaken the sovereign, and vice versa.