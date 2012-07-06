LISBON, July 6 Europe has to swiftly implement
integrated banking supervision and separate weaknesses resulting
from sovereign debt contagion from the banking sector's own
fragilities, European Central Bank Governing Council member
Carlos Costa said on Friday.
"The integrated supervision at a European level is
fundamental because without it there is no confidence, and
without confidence there will be no mutualisation, and no common
funds," he said, referring to Europe-wide debate on debt
mutualisation.
Europe's powerhouse Germany insists that the EU must achieve
a much greater degree of political and economic unity, with its
weaker heavily-indebted members rebuilding investor confidence
via tough austerity before any shared bond issues.
Costa, who is also Bank of Portugal governor, told a
conference in Lisbon it was important to further reinforce the
bloc's new bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, and
said he believed the common currency will emerge from the
current debt crisis strong, to have "a successful future".
"Steps that have been taken to reinforce the European
Stability Mechanism are important, but it has be reinforced to a
point where the fund's size can be considered unbeatable... when
it has sufficiently solid complementary mechanisms."
Markets doubt the fund has enough firepower to fully bailout
big European states such as Spain and Italy if they were to be
shut out of the bond markets like Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
He added that the rules of ESM have to make clear that when
a country's banks have difficulties they do not weaken the
sovereign, and vice versa.