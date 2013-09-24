BRIEF-Credit Agricole Egypt calls board meeting to raise FY dividend
* Calls board meeting on March 30 to raise FY dividend to EGP 1.84 per share from EGP 0.86 per share proposed earlier Source:(http://bit.ly/2nlPZgY) Further company coverage:
MADRID, Sept 24 The European Central Bank's assessment of the outlook for inflation in Europe justifies maintaining the terms of forward guidance, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday.
The ECB has signalled that it is committed to keeping interest rates low for an extended period of time.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Madrid, Constancio said the European Central Bank is not set on specific measures for now, but that there are several possibilities on the table.
On Monday ECB President Mario Draghi said that another long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) - loans for banks - was an option to push down money market interest rates if needed.
* Calls board meeting on March 30 to raise FY dividend to EGP 1.84 per share from EGP 0.86 per share proposed earlier Source:(http://bit.ly/2nlPZgY) Further company coverage:
ANKARA, March 30 The arrest in the United States of a top Turkish banker charged with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate sanctions against Iran is a "completely political" move, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Thursday.
* Said on Wednesday that it bought via its unit Midven Business Solutions Sp. z o.o., now renamed to Bookre Sp. z o.o., an organised part of a B2B company active in business travel segment