LUXEMBOURG Oct 7 An EU court on Wednesday
dismissed claims by more than 200 Italian investors against the
European Central Bank over Greek debt restructuring in 2012,
saying their losses were part of normal financial market risk.
More than 200 Italian investors were seeking to sue the
European Central Bank for damages of more than 12 million euros
($13.5 million).
They argued that the ECB negotiated a secret swap agreement
with Greece early in 2012, receiving new better-structured bonds
and so granting itself preferred creditor status to the
detriment of others.
Other Greek bond holders received new securities with a
substantially lower nominal value and a longer maturity period.
The General Court of the European Union, the second highest
EU court, said in its ruling that the ECB had exclusively acted
with the objective of stabilising markets.
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
(Reporting by Michele Sinner, writing by Philip Blenkinsop,
editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)